ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
ScanSource Stock Up 4.0 %
SCSC traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.91. 1,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $703.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.40.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). ScanSource had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $962.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ScanSource will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ScanSource Company Profile
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
