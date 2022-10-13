ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SCSC traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.91. 1,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $703.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.40.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). ScanSource had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $962.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ScanSource will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in ScanSource by 7.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

