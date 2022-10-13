Schnieders Capital Management LLC Acquires 40 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 5.8% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.7% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.7% in the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,403.64.

Shares of MELI opened at $820.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $919.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $874.58. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,711.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

