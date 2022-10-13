Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.42-$0.47 EPS.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SCHN traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.90. 1,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,368. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

