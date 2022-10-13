Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW) Short Interest Down 63.6% in September

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAMAW remained flat at $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.20. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.63.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

