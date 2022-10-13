Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) is Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $24,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 430,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,147,000 after purchasing an additional 293,794 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.72. The company had a trading volume of 100,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,853. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.33. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63.

