Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $632,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $67.16 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.36.

