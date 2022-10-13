Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,213 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.72. 178,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,952. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.75. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

