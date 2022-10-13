Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Position Raised by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 1.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard during the second quarter valued at $1,262,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 7.1% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB traded down $39.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,480.01. 864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.31. Seaboard Co. has a 1-year low of $3,295.00 and a 1-year high of $4,394.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $92.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.48%.

Seaboard Profile

(Get Rating)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.