SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,026 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.65. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.49 and a 52-week high of $81.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.