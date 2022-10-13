SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $2,350,000. Wafra Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 270,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

NYSE:APTV opened at $78.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.99. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $646,704.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,436,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

