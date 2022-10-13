SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 657 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $455.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $514.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $512.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $201.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,544. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.