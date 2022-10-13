SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,427 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 45.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,073,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,379 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,062,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,826,000 after purchasing an additional 171,869 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,012,000 after purchasing an additional 402,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,612,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,874,000 after acquiring an additional 530,065 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB stock opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.5805 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

About HDFC Bank

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

