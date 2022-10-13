SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
SPNE has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on SeaSpine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.00.
SeaSpine Stock Up 3.8 %
NASDAQ:SPNE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,430. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $212.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaSpine
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,427,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,190,000 after acquiring an additional 499,750 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 21.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 921,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 159,926 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 28.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 94,326 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SeaSpine
SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.
