SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,017. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 11.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in SEI Investments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 1.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 3.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SEI Investments by 4.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

