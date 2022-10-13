Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 196 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 215.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JNK opened at $87.89 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.02 and a 52 week high of $109.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day moving average of $94.65.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.