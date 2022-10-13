Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,000 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,191,000 after acquiring an additional 497,705 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,890,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,339,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,955,000 after acquiring an additional 266,226 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,185,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,149,000 after acquiring an additional 257,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $10,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on HALO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ HALO opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $52.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 101.73%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.