Selective Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 480.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $73,334.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $73,334. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FBRT opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 110.58 and a quick ratio of 110.58. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.58%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.41%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

Featured Articles

