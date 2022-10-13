Selective Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 480.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FBRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance
NYSE FBRT opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 110.58 and a quick ratio of 110.58. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $17.74.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.58%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.41%.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile
Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.