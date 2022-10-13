Selective Wealth Management Inc. Invests $50,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 98,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 28.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $779,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

