Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 126 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,536,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 53,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VSS stock opened at $91.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.29. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $91.00 and a 1 year high of $140.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.