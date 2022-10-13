Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $279.00

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$279.00 and last traded at C$279.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$306.25.

Senvest Capital Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$327.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$352.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of C$694.15 million and a PE ratio of 4.52.

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($142.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.06 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Frank Daniel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$318.10, for a total value of C$254,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,302 shares in the company, valued at C$12,501,966.20.

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings in the United States and internationally. It invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

