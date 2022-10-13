SES AI (NYSE:SES) Trading Up 6.2%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62. Approximately 6,893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,336,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SES AI in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70.

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 16,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $88,617.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,517,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,242,213.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,754 shares of company stock worth $626,696. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in SES AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SES AI in the first quarter worth $31,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

