Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Update

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a growth of 77,900.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on STRNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Severn Trent from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Severn Trent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC upgraded Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,560 ($30.93) to GBX 3,280 ($39.63) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Investec upgraded Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,980.00.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Severn Trent Price Performance

Shares of STRNY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,509. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.29.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.