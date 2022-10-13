Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shore Bancshares Stock Up 2.4 %

Shore Bancshares stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.72. 1,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,397. The company has a market cap of $351.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.87. Shore Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.29.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.49 million for the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,226,000 after purchasing an additional 440,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 130,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 116,881 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 92,274 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 48,413 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

