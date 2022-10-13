Short Interest in Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Declines By 40.1%

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the September 15th total of 160,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Artemis Gold Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:ARGTF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.16. 10,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,339. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16. Artemis Gold has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $6.23.

Get Artemis Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Artemis Gold from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

About Artemis Gold

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32.3% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.