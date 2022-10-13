Short Interest in Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Drops By 57.8%

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the September 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 935,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Atlas Copco stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.05. 307,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

ATLKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Atlas Copco from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.10 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.74.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

