Short Interest in Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Drops By 82.6%

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the September 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 425,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Aviva Price Performance
AVVIY traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,785. Aviva has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16.
Aviva Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2319 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 34.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
