Short Interest in Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Drops By 82.6%

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the September 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 425,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aviva Price Performance

AVVIY traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,785. Aviva has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16.

Aviva Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2319 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 34.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Aviva

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVVIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Aviva from GBX 490 ($5.92) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aviva from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,675 ($32.32) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 553 ($6.68) to GBX 555 ($6.71) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $811.43.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

