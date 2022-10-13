Short Interest in BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Increases By 579.7%

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, an increase of 579.7% from the September 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDORY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.39. 52,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,772. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 13.00%. Research analysts forecast that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is 9.32%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

