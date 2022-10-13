Short Interest in Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Drops By 59.3%

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the September 15th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,364,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BASFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Basf from €60.00 ($61.22) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Basf from €62.00 ($63.27) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Basf from €67.00 ($68.37) to €61.00 ($62.24) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.36.

Shares of BASFY stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $10.19. 267,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,689. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Basf has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $19.87.

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Basf will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

