Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Increases By 629.3%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a growth of 629.3% from the September 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $21.73 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

About Brighthouse Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAL Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.