Short Interest in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Increases By 230.8%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 230.8% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several research firms recently commented on CALT. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of CALT opened at $14.36 on Thursday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 170.44% and a negative return on equity of 60.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

