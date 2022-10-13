Short Interest in Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Increases By 403.9%

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,900 shares, an increase of 403.9% from the September 15th total of 238,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 461.9 days.

Capital Power stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028. Capital Power has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.74.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPXWF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

