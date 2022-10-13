Short Interest in Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Decreases By 90.0%

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Chemesis International Price Performance
CADMF remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday. 7,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,771. Chemesis International has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15.
Chemesis International Company Profile
