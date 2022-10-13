Short Interest in Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Decreases By 90.0%

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2022

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chemesis International Price Performance

CADMF remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday. 7,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,771. Chemesis International has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15.

Chemesis International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemesis International Inc focuses on acquiring, identifying, acquiring, and evaluating interests in mineral properties in North America. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rose Property located in the Kamloops Mining Division in British Columbia. Chemesis International Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemesis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemesis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.