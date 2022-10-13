Short Interest in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Grows By 669.6%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 245,500 shares, an increase of 669.6% from the September 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 593,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CODYY. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($58.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €72.00 ($73.47) to €75.00 ($76.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €73.00 ($74.49) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €90.00 ($91.84) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Down 0.7 %

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 108,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,080. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

