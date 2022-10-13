Short Interest in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Decreases By 52.0%

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the September 15th total of 33,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Emerson Radio Price Performance

Emerson Radio stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. Emerson Radio has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

