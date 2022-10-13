Short Interest in FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC) Grows By 550.0%

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FalconStor Software Price Performance

FALC traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.52. FalconStor Software has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $3.90.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. The company offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome legacy physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being forced to replace their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

