Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Grows By 595.7%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 595.7% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 5,435.2% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 119,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 116,856 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 537,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 87.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.05. 5,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,160. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.32. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

