Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Grows By 1,575.0%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 1,575.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ QQXT traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,378. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.39. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $67.74 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund
