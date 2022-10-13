Short Interest in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Rises By 1,967.3%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,900 shares, a growth of 1,967.3% from the September 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 642,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $99,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.94. 3,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,938. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.65. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $53.90.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%.

