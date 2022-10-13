Short Interest in Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Increases By 228.4%

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 228.4% from the September 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fortescue Metals Group Price Performance

FSUGY traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.68. 121,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,853. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $33.40.

Fortescue Metals Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.6387 per share. This is a positive change from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

