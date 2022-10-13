Short Interest in Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Drops By 55.6%

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Freedom Financial Stock Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS FDVA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.20. 1,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957. Freedom Financial has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48.

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Freedom Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter.

About Freedom Financial

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest-bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services.

