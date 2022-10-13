Short Interest in Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Rises By 800.0%

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GCAAF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GCAAF remained flat at $20.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Guardian Capital Group has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $35.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.