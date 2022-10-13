Short Interest in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Drops By 61.0%

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the September 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GBAB opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.1257 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBAB. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,417,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.4% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,049,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 66.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.