Short Interest in Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Rises By 157.3%

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,980,000 shares, an increase of 157.3% from the September 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heliogen

In other news, major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 81,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $168,235.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 900,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,451.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,877,802 shares of company stock worth $7,397,294 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heliogen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Heliogen in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Heliogen in the first quarter worth about $4,645,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heliogen in the first quarter worth about $112,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heliogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,150,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Heliogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heliogen Trading Up 8.5 %

Heliogen stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. Heliogen has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $16.35.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

