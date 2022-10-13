Short Interest in Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Expands By 83.7%

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a growth of 83.7% from the September 15th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCMLY shares. Bank of America raised Holcim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 56 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Holcim from CHF 44 to CHF 46 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 220,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,265. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. Holcim has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $11.46.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

