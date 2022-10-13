Short Interest in Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Increases By 120.0%

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hongkong Land Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNGKY traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.20. 2,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35. Hongkong Land has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $29.32.

Hongkong Land Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

