Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Expands By 432.0%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, an increase of 432.0% from the September 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 174.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 205.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 184,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 124,106 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $232,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMM opened at $25.29 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

