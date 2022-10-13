Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Grows By 180.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

PSCH stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,899. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $125.73 and a 52 week high of $194.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.46.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

