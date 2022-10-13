Short Interest in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Rises By 110.9%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a growth of 110.9% from the September 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,621,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,038,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after buying an additional 821,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,438,000 after buying an additional 790,896 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9,902.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 516,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,274,000 after buying an additional 511,473 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $47.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,408. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $77.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average is $57.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

