Short Interest in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Drops By 72.6%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the September 15th total of 32,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JanOne

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JanOne stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.89% of JanOne at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JanOne Price Performance

Shares of JAN stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.87. 16,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.90. JanOne has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75.

About JanOne

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

