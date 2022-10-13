Short Interest in Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Decreases By 50.0%

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEATGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Leatt Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LEAT traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06. Leatt has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.71.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEATGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The company had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter.

Leatt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

Further Reading

