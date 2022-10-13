Short Interest in Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Decreases By 50.0%

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Leatt Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LEAT traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06. Leatt has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.71.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The company had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter.

Leatt Company Profile

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

Further Reading

